AEW Dynamite recap & reactions (Feb. 22, 2023): Moxley bleeds

AEW Dynamite (Feb. 22, 2023) emanated from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. The show featured Hangman Page with a barbed wire surprise for Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta stealing the show, and much more on the road to Revolution.

Get caught up on all the Dynamite details with the excellent play-by-play from Claire Elizabeth.

Jon Moxley bleeds

News flash, slick. Jon Moxley gushed blood on Dynamite. You’re probably saying to yourself, “No surprise there,” while rattling off jokes. Moxley bleeding during his matches has become a punchline. On this occasion, it was actually pretty cool how the moment of blood transpired.

Moxley battled Evil Uno in the main event. Uno requested that Hangman stay in the back and allow him to stand up for himself.

"TONIGHT. You get to find out exactly why my name is Evil Uno."@EvilUno @JonMoxley



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MWfgLE822A — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

Surprisingly, Moxley was not the one who bled during the match. Uno started with fire taking the fight to Mox. Uno had no fear, but it didn’t take long before Moxley gained control to stomp the masked man in the corner. Uno rallied for a flying cannonball to the outside. He followed up with furious punches on the floor. The fans erupted in chants for Uno.

Big Risk and Big Rewards as @EvilUno launches off the top to wipe out Moxley!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/YTfqoYDNTV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

As soon as Moxley unleashed his wild side to ram Uno into the ring steps, the fans were back on Mox’s side. That damage caused Uno to bleed under his mask. Uno was game to do battle, but he was not on Moxley’s level. As the match progressed, Moxley unleashed hammering elbows. A bulldog choke squirted blood from Uno’s wound. Uno rose to his feet, so Moxley hopped on for a rear naked choke. The referee called for the bell as Uno was unconscious.

.@JonMoxley has made history with his one-hundredth win in #AEW by choking out at bloodied @EvilUno!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/maVqWu8qPB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

Moxley refused to let go. It was clear he was sending a message to Hangman. The Dark Order ran out to save their pal. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta came to the aid of their Blackpool Combat Club cohort. Next was Hangman’s turn, and the cowboy brought barbed wire with him. He made a beeline to wrap his fist and punch Moxley into a bloody mess. Hangman leaped for the buckshot lariat, but Moxley was able to escape before contact. Moxley sat on the floor with a grin at the prospect of Texas Death.

#HangmanAdamPage batters @JonMoxley as we get a preview of their Texas Death Match at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV!



What a night of action it's been on #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/HbTh4MQuux — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

This was one of the more productive bleeding sessions from Moxley. It heightened the aura of danger for the Texas Death Match. That is going to be one hell of a fight at Revolution. The main event itself was fine for what it was. The match was more story driven than banger material. They worked for roughly eight minutes. Uno stood tough, even though, he was clearly outmatched. That fighting spirit earned respect. I don’t think it changed the perception of the Dark Order to move up the card, but I do believe they shouldn’t be taken as jokes anymore. Moxley also made AEW history as the first wrestler to earn 100 wins.

Let’s jam through the rest of Dynamite.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy retained against Wheeler Yuta. The back story was Yuta feeling disrespected as former friends, so Yuta aimed to utilize his lessons learned from the Blackpool Combat Club. Speedy counters to start. Claudio Castagnoli came out to motivate Yuta by slapping the youngster across the face. Claudio demanded Yuta bring the violence. Yuta immediately responded with aggression smashing Cassidy all over on the outside. Claudio was content with the mood change, so he exited.

The finish came down to Cassidy escaping the seat belt pin to explode for a superman punch. A Beach Break didn’t keep Yuta down. Yuta defiantly requested the death blow, so Cassidy obliged to finish with the superman punch. Afterward, Cassidy offered a hug of reconciliation. Claudio came back out ordering Yuta by his side. Yuta obeyed, and they scowled together at OC.

This was a mighty fine match. Cassidy was full steam ahead for the most part. Whenever he did play games, Yuta wasn’t having it. I think Yuta’s attitude is what elevated this bout. He didn’t allow space for Cassidy’s fun and games. For example, Cassidy hugged, so Yuta headbutt. The wrinkle with Claudio was outstanding. It upped the aggression level of this contest. The chess match was intriguing as they battled through the familiarity of each other’s moves. Cassidy unloading hammering elbows acted as a shocking explosion of intensity. I was already completely focused on the match, and that moment made me giddy. If AEW gives me that Orange Cassidy in the ring with his funny character scenes outside, I just may become a fan of the man.

There were two things I didn’t particularly like. Yuta rebounded so easily from two consecutive DDTs. I know William Regal taught them to turn their necks to diminish impact, or something like that in the kayfabe realm, but it diminished the DDT into a weak move on this occasion. I also didn’t like how Yuta accepted defeat by asking for that final superman punch. BCC should be about no retreat, no surrender.

Ricky Starks gets his match. Starks claimed he was done with Chris Jericho. Absolute can’t force Le Champion to grant the rematch, so he’s moving on with an open contact for Revolution. Enter Jericho on stage. He had to get the last word in refusal for the rematch. Peter Avalon came out geared up for the challenge. Jericho flattened him with a Judas Effect.

Jericho made his way to the ring. Starks worked reverse psychology to bait Jericho into accepting the bout. Jericho even did so with the stipulation to ban JAS from ringside. Jericho left with a warning. Be careful what you wish for. Nobody outsmarts the Ocho. As Jericho exited, Starks smiled and winked to the camera at outsmarting him into the match.

This was pure sports entertainment. The logic was silly and also an angle that has suckered Jericho before in AEW. Nonetheless, it put a smile on my face the entire time. The Judas Effect to Avalon was a laugh riot.

The Acclaimed defeated Lee Moriarty & Big Bill Morrissey. Billy Gunn, Stokely Hathaway, and the Gunn sons were all present during the match. The Gunns picked their spot to ruthlessly stomp papa Billy. In the end, Anthony Bowens countered Moriarty leading to the Mic Drop finish with Max Caster.

Good action with lots of character cheekiness on display. The most memorable part was Big Bill making a mockery of scissor satisfaction.

Saraya defeated Skye Blue. Toni Storm was ringside for visual and physical distractions. When Skye rallied for a near fall on Saraya, Storm distracted the referee from the count. Skye punched Storm off the apron. Saraya capitalized on the shenanigans for a scorpion crosslock submission to win.

Drama heated up in the aftermath. Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Jamie Hayter ran to the ring to kick some ass. Saraya and Storm bailed. Ruby Soho entered on stage to cut them off. Soho then motioned to Hayter requesting a title shot.

Dr. @realbrittbaker and #AEW Women's World Champion @jmehytr aren't about to let @Saraya get even an inch of a victory lap, but @realrubysoho makes her intentions known here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/wxUjLr31gq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

Later backstage, Hayter proposed a three-way title fight with Saraya and Soho at the PPV. Baker added humorous expressions as sidekick. Baker may have also felt the sting of jealousy when Hayter indirectly pointed out Saraya beat her.

Commentary is still wondering which side Soho stands. I think it is pretty clear that she stands for herself. One of AEW’s snoop reporters should get the scoop. With the three-way title bout, it probably won’t resolve anything for this storyline. That slow pace is par for the course for AEW soap operas. When this women’s match started near the 9:00 hour, I couldn’t help but think a major development was set to take place to start the second half. Nope. This entire segment wrapped before 9:00.

MJF to make Bryan Danielson pay. The American Dragon rehashed story points for his promo. MJF interjected with a sob story about being dumped by his fiancee. Nobody loves him. The only thing that brings him joy in this life is the world title. MJF pointed out how Danielson has a loving family that he takes for granted by stepping in the ring after such serious concussions in the past. MJF spoke into the camera as a message to Danielson’s kids about making their father pay. That crossed the line for Danielson, and fisticuffs erupted. Danielson had the last blow knocking MJF silly on the floor. MJF may have been out cold.

"Every time you step foot in that ring, you are saying wrestling is more important that your family and your children."



Have the words of #AEW World Champion @The_MJF cut into the #TheAmericanDragon? pic.twitter.com/LyYAxtgP7z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

The emotion and delivery were strong for the MJF promo, but the content was inconsistent with his character. I’m confused about the purpose of MJF playing the victim. MJF is either a scumbag liar using emotional manipulation as mind games. That would make sense. Or MJF showed he is a sad asshole, which was no surprise, and that all his money can’t buy happiness. MJF also dropped in a suicide reference in that being champion was the only thing stopping him from that dark deed. I felt pity for the man more than a desire for Danielson to kick his ass. That’s not an ideal feeling to evoke from fans when heading into the PPV showdown.

Jeff Jarrett wins Revolution battle royal. Standard battle royal rules with the winner earning a spot for his team in the tag title four-way at Revolution versus the Gunns and the Acclaimed. Participants included Jarrett & Jay Lethal, Lucha Bros, Aussie Open, Top Flight, Butcher & Blade, Tony Nese & Ari Daivari, Los Ingobernables, Best Friends, Dark Order, and Daddy Magic & Cool Hand. One side story was Josh Woods trifling with the Lucha Bros, so Mark Briscoe repaid the favor from last week to run wild.

Amidst all the chaos in the ring, Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken comes out and makes a beeline for @MarkSterlingEsq and @woodsisthegoods!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/2VCCf9knOG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

Cool move alert goes to Fenix for a rope-walking punt to kick Rush off the apron for an elimination.

The nitty-gritty came down to Fenix, Trent, Dante Martin, Butcher, Jarrett, and Lethal. Butcher dumped Dante. Fenix dumped Butcher. Jarrett and Lethal double dumped Fenix. That was all rapid-fire in turn. Jarrett and Lethal teamed on Trent. The Best Friend rallied, but Satnam Singh was on the outside saving his pals often.

Cassidy did the same to pop out under the ring and carry Trent atop his shoulders. Trent was able to eliminate Lethal. Jarrett hit his second Stroke on Trent, and that was enough to toss him out.

Backstage, the Gunns proposed a plot with Jarrett and Lethal to eliminate the other teams in the four-way. Sonjay Dutt was super excited about that. Lethal was persuaded, and Jarrett didn’t trust the Ass Boys.

I still maintain that battle royals are always a fun time, even when they are bad. That’s not to say this one was bad. It hit enough exciting notes while touching feuds past, present, and future. This was a good spot for Jarrett to win. It was important but not necessarily meaningful. The saves from Singh were excellent strategy. AEW has done well showcasing Singh as a giant without putting him in frequent matches.

Tony Khan’s important announcement. TK handed the reins over to Adam Cole. There will be a new All Access television show on TBS after Dynamite starting in March. It is an unfiltered look at AEW, such as a way for Cole to show his comeback story. Cole also announced that his return match will be on the same evening that All Access debuts.

I suppose this was an important announcement in terms of television news. Do I care about the reveal? No, not really. Will you be watching All Access?

Notes: Christian Cage was blindsided by Jungle Boy for a spear. JB set up a conchairto, but he took too long to pull the trigger. Christian struck with a low blow and smashed JB’s head into the steel for blood.

Things are clearly NOT OVER between @Christian4Peeps and Jungle Boy Jack Perry @boy_myth_legend



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ZYRi2r2M3P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

Samoa Joe snatched Wardlow’s scalp as a message not to be messed with. He will make it clear that Wardlow made the biggest mistake of his life stepping back in the ring with the King of Television.

"So come Revolution, I'm going to make it very clear that the biggest mistake you ever made was ever stepping back in a ring with me." @SamoaJoe @RealWardlow

It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/vZT6MTjZBI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

The House of Black wants to address the Elite face to face on Rampage. It is time to eradicate them in an effort to cement a foundation built to last.

Hook was reinstated and will wrestle a Firm member of Stokely Hathaway’s choosing next week.

Stud of the Show: Evil Uno

Uno stood up to the big bad bully. I’m not saying Moxley acted as a bully. That’s just how Uno viewed him in his eyes for this story. Victory was not to be had for Uno, but it was a good effort in defeat.

Match of the Night: Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

High-octane pace turning to violence, a grudge backstory adding drama, and the cameo from Claudio Castagnoli all contributed to a great match. This is one that I think even Cassidy haters would enjoy.

Grade: B

This was another lukewarm card on paper, however, I think the action delivered strong to satisfy the lively crowd. The highs were high, there were a few duds, and most of the program was a solid piece of entertainment.

Share your thoughts about Dynamite. How do you rate it? What were your favorite moments from the show?