AEW adds Jericho/Starks, Women’s title 3Way & Jeff Jarrett to Revolution

After the Feb. 22 edition of Dynamite, AEW only has three episodes of television left before their Revolution PPV in San Francisco.

Good thing they got busy adding to the card for Mar. 5.

First up was the latest development in the long-running Ricky Starks/Chris Jericho storyline. Absolute cut a promo where he accepted that Le Champion was going to keep using his Jericho Appreciation Society henchman to avoid facing him again, so he was moving on. But as soon as Starks produced an open contract, Jericho made his entrance. Ricky’s readiness to put their issues in the rearview — and a timely run-in from Peter Avalon as someone who did want to a Revolution match — conned the veteran into signing on the dotted line. A “You Just Made The List”-like click of the pen, and the match was booked. And with conditions favoring our hero...

Then, after Toni Storm helped Saraya steal a win from Skye Blue, Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker ran in to prevent them from spray painting their signature “L” on Blue. Ruby Soho appeared, but she still didn’t pick a side in the AEW Originals vs. ex-WWE Superstars rivalry. Instead, she signaled that she wants a shot at Hayter’s Women’s title. An interview with the champ later in the show proposed a Triple Threat with both Ruby and Saraya for the belt.

We also had a Battle Royale for one of the two open spots in a 4Way for The Gunn’s Tag belts. Thanks to a few Satnam Singh assists, Jeff Jarrett outlasted Aussie Open, Lucha Bros, LFI & others, finally eliminating Best Friend Trent Beretta to earn a place for himself & Jay Lethal in the Revolution title bout.

.@RealJeffJarrett has just secured his spot, with tag team partner @TheLethalJay, at #AEWRevolution for a shot at the #AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Champs #TheGunns and #TheAcclaimed!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Z5ocA0F8ox — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

It also looks like we’ll be getting a House of Black vs. The Elite Trios championship showdown, but Malakai Black & company said they want to discuss that face-to-face on Rampage.

With that pending, here’s what the line-up looks like for Revolution:

• MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match for the AEW World championship • Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya for the AEW Women’s World title • The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. TBA for the AEW Tag Team titles • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow for the TNT championship • Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match • Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho with JAS banned from ringside

Worth $49.99?