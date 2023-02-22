Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

First up is Mark Briscoe addressing his future plans. He is 2-0 in AEW and smells gold. The implication is Briscoe considering a run at a singles title. This is a funny promo with the facial expressions and speech cadence.

After an emotional month and a huge victory tonight on #AEWDynamite, @LexyNair catches up with the newly #AllElite Mark Briscoe

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped the Revolution tag team battle royal and Jon Moxley versus Evil Uno.

The first segment is a throwback to the rowdy days of Survivor Series/Royal Rumble style promos. Teams said their piece with vim and vigor. Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang smell an opportunity to give the world a taste of sports entertainment. Blade is bringing Butcher as the biggest, baddest mama jama. Best Friends have been in a lot of battle royals, and they aren’t doing too hot. They haven’t won one yet, but they will try real hard. Sonjay Dutt lost his mind in support of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Top Flight has been too close too many times. The Lucha Bros are the best tag team in the universe. Mark Sterling claimed that Tony Nese and Ari Daivari will bring ratings. The Dark Order have the most wins in AEW this year.

Evil Uno is tired of the Dark Order being belittled. Moxley wouldn’t even acknowledge him when they were face to face. Uno plans to bring respect back to the Dark Order name. In addition to the story drama, AEW tweeted that Moxley will be the first wrestler in AEW with 100 victories if he wins. Uno is coming in hot with winning streak, albeit few of those wins were in singles action.

On the video game tip, AEW mashed up real footage from Hangman Page versus Bryan Danielson with video game footage from Fight Forever.

Relive one of the most important matches of AEW history where Hangman Adam Page faced off against Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Title, intercut with actual gameplay footage from AEW Fight Forever.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Ethan Page continues to have chemistry issues working with Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. They lost a 10-man tag teaming Butcher and Blade against Best Friends and Dark Order. Zay collided into Hardy on the apron. A short while later, Zay desperately needed to tag out. Page reached his arm, then he retracted to go check on Hardy on the floor. Zay was left alone to eat the pin.

Matt Sydal beat Slim J, so the Trustbusters stomped him. Top Flight and AR Fox evened the odds to save Sydal. It was nice seeing that Sydal and Dante Martin are still cool with each other given the past mentor relationship. Rohit Raju and Jora Johl tagged together for the first time and were victorious. This feels like a partnership that could progress over time. They demonstrated solid teamwork. The next step will be adding tandem moves.

Waiting is no longer an option for @jorajohl and @HakimZane. See them in action later tonight on #AEWDark!



Watch it here:

▶️ https://t.co/iV9TiExHzH pic.twitter.com/9rbvgHfv9l — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2023

Tony Deppen beat Caleb Konley. Could that be a sign Deppen has a future with ROH? Brady Booker (aka Bodhi Hayward in NXT) won his AEW debut over Dak Draper. Booker channeled Lex Luger for chop blocks and the Torture Rack submission to win. Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh tagged to beat The Boys (without Dalton Castle). Trent triumphed over Tony Nese in a mini feud. Nese controlled much of the pace, but Trent rallied for Strong Zero to win.

There is also the new mystery of QTV.

“The Elite Anthem” - Being The Elite Ep. 336 started with an amusing reference to the House of Black. The Elite were in the locker room celebrating their trios title defense when the lights turned out. Lights on, and the Elite were ready to fight. It turned out that this wasn’t a House of Black gimmick. Brandon Cutler was to blame for accidentally turning off the lights. The rest of the episode showed a Young Bucks travel montage, shopping for AEW toys, playing arcade games, and trios match highlights. Cutler debuted the music video for the rap song, “Elite Anthem.”

Jamie Hayter was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included the difference between a lariat and a clothesline (clothesline is lighter), new names for Hayter’s lariat finisher, learning dental health tips from Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and British slang. Hayter was a good sport humoring City’s inquiries.

