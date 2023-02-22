Tony Khan hypes his Dynamite announcement as ‘an exciting development for the company’

It’s been a while since AEW’s hyped an episode of Dynamite with a big Tony Khan announcement, but they’re doing it again for the show in Phoenix tonight (Feb. 22).

We’re quickly remembering how these things go. The announcement of the announcement is followed by Khan teasing it in a promoter-ly ways to the press, as he did in an interview with Phoenix New-Times published yesterday afternoon:

“I can’t tell you right now, but it’s something I’m very excited about and it’s great for the company.”

Pressed on whether it would something like Forbidden Door II, a sequel to last year’s PPV event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, TK replied:

“There are a lot of exciting things in the near future for AEW. All I can say is we have an important announcement coming at this show in Phoenix. And it’s an exciting development for the company, and I’m excited to share it with the fans in Phoenix and all over the world.”

Which sounds to me like we’re probably getting another NJPW crossover show, but that’s not Tony’s announcement.

Fan speculation is all over the place, from the signing of Jay White to dates for AEW’s already announced first trip to the United Kingdom. My partner-in-blog Cain Knight has a good rundown of possibilities, and the history of Khan’s announcements, in his preview for this week’s Dynamite.

Trying to guess what it is is part of the big Tony Khan announcement cycle, but now that he’s answered questions about it, we can move on to the next phase. That’s when some wrestling fans make fun of him for talking about it, and others defend it as just marketing 101.