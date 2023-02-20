Moxley, Kingston & other AEW talent pulled from indie shows

AEW has always had a fairly liberal policy on their wrestlers working independent shows. Owner Tony Khan had to sign off on the booking, of course, but scheduling wasn’t usually an issue. Most indie shows are on the weekend, and Dynamite’s on Wednesday and the bulk of Rampage & Dark taping usually happens there.

But there are changes coming to TK’s brands in 2023, with Ring of Honor resuming television tapings next weekend, and AEW launching house shows next month. That’s already led to a few conflicts for talent who took indie bookings. Now we’re learning about several more.

The biggest name is Jon Moxley, who had a gig in Ireland on Mar. 18 for OTT Wrestling’s Scrappermania 7. The former WWE & AEW World champ was supposed to do a meet & greet before facing Big Damo (fka WWE’s Killian Dain) that weekend, but will instead headline the AEW’s “House Rules” non-televised show in his home state of Ohio that night.

He’ll be replaced by Eddie Kingston and a wrestler to be named later.

OTT have announced their first ever FanFest for Scrappermania 7.



Due to circumstances out of their control, Jon Moxley will no longer be available to appear.



Eddie Kingston, a 2nd unamed AEW star, will appear along with Santino Marella, Davey Richards, Big Damo and more. pic.twitter.com/MPfoDkoG0e — Irish Wrestling & Entertainment (@IRISHWRESTLING8) February 20, 2023

Kingston’s been taken off a booking he had for next weekend. The stated reason is “nagging injuries”, which is certainly possible given the war he had with Jay White for New Japan this past Saturday night. We’ll see if Eddie has any role in the initial ROH TV episodes.

Unfortunately we have to announce that Eddie Kingston can't make it to Anniversary 6 this Sunday due to some nagging injuries he needs to take care of



We wish the former champ well in his recovery and will work to have him back soon! pic.twitter.com/tiFw0wIau1 — Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) February 20, 2023

The Workhorseman (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)’s removal from a 4Way Tag title bout at DPW You Already Know! is almost definitely related to the ROH TV tapings.

Due to circumstances outside our control, WorkHorsemen will not be available for DPW You Already Know on Feb 25.



The originally scheduled tag matches have been changed to the following: VIF vs MSP vs ATR 3-Way DPW Worlds Tag Team Championship match! pic.twitter.com/JwoCcSklbT — DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (@deadlockpro) February 19, 2023

Without scouring the full wrestling calendar, it’s hard to tell if these will be the shows impacted. Moving forward, we assume Khan & team will have their schedules set in advance to avoid issues like this.