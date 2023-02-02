The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Feb. 1) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 901,000 viewers for a 0.31 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished second place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

AEW lost a decent chunk of viewers compared to last week’s result (1,003,000) for Mark Briscoe’s tribute match for his brother Jay. This week’s demo rating ticked down from last week’s 0.32, but AEW’s second place finish was an improvement over last week’s third place ranking. That could be a sign that fewer people overall were watching TV last night, or maybe the late NBA game on ESPN was less attractive than usual.

Last night’s Dynamite included multiple title matches, and it looks like more of that is on the way next week. Will the rare MJF television match be enough to get these numbers moving back up? Come back here next week to find out.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

