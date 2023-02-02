Mark Henry, Paul Wight, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts receive job promotions from AEW

Mark Henry, Paul Wight, and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are three legends brought into AEW with much hoopla. As the years passed, each has settled into minor roles on screen. Henry delivers the great Rampage catchphrase, “It’s time for the main event.” His backstage interviews have been reduced to video packages in recent weeks. Wight handles commentary for Elevation with the occasional spotlight as Captain Insano. Roberts managed Lance Archer as a Murderhawk of death, but they’ve been separated for awhile due to Roberts’ health. It turns out that there is more than meets the eye to their work duties.

AEW announced job promotions for all three in the company’s community service operations in a rebranding announcement. The community outreach program will now be called AEW Together. Henry, Wight, Roberts, and Shawn Dean were promoted to special advisors.

AEW Together will be led by Katelyn Borden, who is the daughter-in-law of Sting. That’s a neat tidbit. It’s Sting! Sorry, I couldn’t help myself. Borden is qualified for the role of Director of Community Engagement with a background in nonprofit organizations.

That’s very cool to see Henry, Wight, Roberts, and Dean in these roles. Wight commented to Sports Illustrated, “For decades, I’ve been following the core principle of giving back. That’s what this is all about. We want to enrich people’s lives. That is a wonderful opportunity, one we don’t take lightly.”

Check out the press release from AEW.