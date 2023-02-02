AEW Rampage spoilers for Feb. 3: The Elite, Saraya, Swerve, RUSH, more!

AEW rolled into Nutter Center on the campus of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Feb. 3) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) retained the AEW world trios titles with a victory over The Firm (Isiah Kassidy, Ethan Page, Matt Hardy).

Swerve Strickland defeated Brian Pillman Jr. in a singles match. Mogul Affiliates attacked Pillman afterwards, prompting Dustin Rhodes to come out for the save.

Saraya & Toni Storm won a tag team match against the Renegade Twins. After the match was over, Saraya and Storm spray painted the letter “L” on the twins’ backs.

RUSH beat Christopher Daniels in the main event.

Do you plan to check out Rampage on Friday night?