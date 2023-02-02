 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Swerve’s mystery Mogul Affiliate finally gets a name

By Sean Rueter
/ new

When Swerve Strickland and Rick Ross introduced Mogul Affiliates to the world, we all recognized Parker Boudreaux. Even before he’d been on television with NXT and Ring of Honor, the former college football player from Florida was wrestling internet famous as a “Brock Lesnar” clone.

But who was the guy with facial tattoos and braids? Behind the scenes reports and good old fashioned internet sleuthing uncovered that his real name is Granden Goetzman. But more than a month after his debut, we still didn’t know his AEW nom de guerre.

Personally, I was one of many hoping they’d go with Taz’s moniker for Goetzman...

... but alas. In furthering his feud with Dustin Rhodes in an interview on the Feb. 1 Dynamite (by calling out Rhodes’ fellow nepo baby Brian Pillman, Jr. for a match on Rampage), Swerve revealed that his mystery Affiliate goes by “Trench”.

It’s a fitting name for a henchman. I’m still gonna think of him as “Painted Man Jones” though.

Let us know what you think. And catch up on highlights from the Feb. 1 Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist, and since they don’t release everything that way at the same time, we’ve got Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

  • Moxley & Hangman Battle It Out, Who Walked Away With Their Hand Raised?
  • Did Timothy Thatcher Derail Bryan Danielson On His Road To Facing MJF?
  • Samoa Joe Defeats Darby Allin for the TNT Title & Wardlow Returns!

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats