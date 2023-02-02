When Swerve Strickland and Rick Ross introduced Mogul Affiliates to the world, we all recognized Parker Boudreaux. Even before he’d been on television with NXT and Ring of Honor, the former college football player from Florida was wrestling internet famous as a “Brock Lesnar” clone.

But who was the guy with facial tattoos and braids? Behind the scenes reports and good old fashioned internet sleuthing uncovered that his real name is Granden Goetzman. But more than a month after his debut, we still didn’t know his AEW nom de guerre.

Personally, I was one of many hoping they’d go with Taz’s moniker for Goetzman...

#AEWDynamite His name is Painted man Jones now lol, I dont make the rules I just follow them — Smokey (@SupineSmokey) January 5, 2023

... but alas. In furthering his feud with Dustin Rhodes in an interview on the Feb. 1 Dynamite (by calling out Rhodes’ fellow nepo baby Brian Pillman, Jr. for a match on Rampage), Swerve revealed that his mystery Affiliate goes by “Trench”.

"Let's find some other nepotism, second-generation punk boy to get rid of Friday night on #AEWRampage. That means you @FlyinBrianJr!" @swerveconfident @TheParkerB_



It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/N1fAsiNe6W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

It’s a fitting name for a henchman. I’m still gonna think of him as “Painted Man Jones” though.

