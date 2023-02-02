When Swerve Strickland and Rick Ross introduced Mogul Affiliates to the world, we all recognized Parker Boudreaux. Even before he’d been on television with NXT and Ring of Honor, the former college football player from Florida was wrestling internet famous as a “Brock Lesnar” clone.
But who was the guy with facial tattoos and braids? Behind the scenes reports and good old fashioned internet sleuthing uncovered that his real name is Granden Goetzman. But more than a month after his debut, we still didn’t know his AEW nom de guerre.
Personally, I was one of many hoping they’d go with Taz’s moniker for Goetzman...
#AEWDynamite His name is Painted man Jones now lol, I dont make the rules I just follow them— Smokey (@SupineSmokey) January 5, 2023
... but alas. In furthering his feud with Dustin Rhodes in an interview on the Feb. 1 Dynamite (by calling out Rhodes’ fellow nepo baby Brian Pillman, Jr. for a match on Rampage), Swerve revealed that his mystery Affiliate goes by “Trench”.
"Let's find some other nepotism, second-generation punk boy to get rid of Friday night on #AEWRampage. That means you @FlyinBrianJr!" @swerveconfident @TheParkerB_— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/N1fAsiNe6W
It’s a fitting name for a henchman. I’m still gonna think of him as “Painted Man Jones” though.
Let us know what you think. And catch up on highlights from the Feb. 1 Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist, and since they don’t release everything that way at the same time, we’ve got Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.
- Moxley & Hangman Battle It Out, Who Walked Away With Their Hand Raised?
- Did Timothy Thatcher Derail Bryan Danielson On His Road To Facing MJF?
- Samoa Joe Defeats Darby Allin for the TNT Title & Wardlow Returns!
#AEW World Tag Team Champions #TheAcclaimed, with Daddy Ass, are here in Dayton, Ohio!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
✂️ @PlatinumMax @bowens_official @RealBillyGunn
It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/55dvM7HjLD
#TheGunns (@theaustingunn @coltengunn) are here to talk about something serious, and @RealBillyGunn has had enough.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/JWowBRleoW
#AEW Women's World Champion @jmehytr was in the middle of making a deal with @AllieWrestling when they were interrupted by @Saraya and #ToniStorm attacking @RealBrittBaker!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Bk3oVymsNs— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
"This year I will be a champion again. But this time, all by myself." @boy_myth_legend— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/ZzXdnqoA9S
Hard-fought victory for @takesoup tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/BYsEkkbriu— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage: It's #TheElite @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX vs @OfficialEGO @MATTHARDYBRAND & @IsiahKassidy! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/4UQfNDD93U— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
Will @starkmanjones make it through the Garcia-Guevara-Gauntlet?@GarciaWrestling @sammyguevara @IAmJericho @theDaddyMagic @TheAngeloParker— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
Tune in to #AEWDynamite on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/xMDB0uyleK
50-0!#AndSTILL TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill!!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
Who can possibly dethrone her at this point?
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Mqx05uY7h2
"You don't have to like me. All you have to do is get the job done." @The_MJF @rushtoroblanco— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/I58XfAZ5D2
Why is @realrubysoho checking in on @RealBrittBaker?#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/WsoBvjsIt4— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
