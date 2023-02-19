AEW added a handful of matches this past week for the Revolution PPV on Sunday, March 5 in San Francisco, California. One big question remains on the mind. Where is Sting?

The current card for Revolution includes:

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man

Potential additions include:

AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (c) vs. House of Black

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee

Adam Cole’s return match

The lineup also leaves Jamie Hayter to defend the AEW Women’s World Championship, Jade Cargill to defend the TBS Championship, Orange Cassidy to defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, and perhaps the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. The total list makes thirteen contests. With the main event running at least one hour plus time for entrances and post-match revelry, don’t expect all these bouts to make the cut.

We haven’t even mentioned involvement for Sting and Darby Allin yet.

Sting has been a prime attraction whenever stepping foot in the ring for AEW. His PPV efforts have often been worthy of stealing the show. Ever since the Icon declared his intentions go out in a blaze of glory, excitement has been high in seeing his next step.

Former TNT Champion @DarbyAllin and @Sting are going to go out in a blaze of glory!

Looking over the roster and current story angles, I don’t see an obvious direction for Sting and Allin at Revolution. The best I can come up with is Sting and Allin winning the casino tag team battle royal to earn participation in the tag title four-way, joining Ricky Starks to rumble with the Jericho Appreciation Society, or a Forbidden Door dream match against NJPW stars.

Sting has yet to lose in AEW. Unless the plan is to strap Stinger with tag team gold, having his first defeat in the four-way would be a waste. Starks has two weeks to convince Jericho to accept a singles bout. That’s a tough task for Absolute when Le Champion holds all leverage. Shoehorning Sting and Allin into that feud wouldn’t be the smoothest choice, but it is a practical option. Sting has never wrestled Jericho, so a large tag bout could be an exciting workaround for a memorable showdown. My knowledge of NJPW is not strong enough to come up with suggestions for cool Forbidden Door opponents.

Where you think Sting fits on the Revolution card?