Tony Khan has another MAJOR announcement

During tonight’s (Feb. 17) “Slam Dunk” episode of Rampage, AEW hyped up several matches for next week’s TV shows.

Wheeler Yuta was kind of an aggressive dick in challenging Orange Cassidy for an All-Atlantic championship match. Sammy Guevara demanded a match with Action Andretti after Action stopped him from screwing over Ricky Starks. Evil Uno says that Jon Moxley will respect him after their match is over.

That’s all well and good, but none of these angles caught my attention quite like the AEW announcers saying that Tony Khan has a MAJOR announcement next week, while the graphic on the screen described it as an “Important” announcement.

I don’t think either one of those adjectives quite reaches Tony’s past threshold of HUGE announcements, so maybe this is his way of tempering expectations.

Either way, Tony has something important to let us know about. What could it be? Something about Ring of Honor? Maybe an update on The Elite’s future with AEW? Perhaps he has a new signing ahead of AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view on March 5? Has he finally eradicated that army of bots that is out to get AEW?

Let me know in the comments below what you think Khan’s important announcement will be.

And while you’re mulling over the possibilities, here’s a rundown of the current lineups for next week:

The Feb. 22 episode of Dynamite includes:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta for the All-Atlantic title

Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

Tag Team Battle Royale for a spot in the Revolution tag title match

Saraya vs. Skye Blue

The Acclaimed vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill

We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson and Christian Cage

Tony Khan has an important announcement

The Feb. 24 episode of Rampage includes: