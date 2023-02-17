Let’s read too much into this Chris Jericho tweet about CM Punk

After CM Punk walked out of WWE back in 2014, there seemed to be some tension between him and Chris Jericho. After Punk signed with AEW in 2021, they weren’t often seen together, but generally seemed to be co-existing just fine... until Brawl Out. In the fallout from Punk’s fight with The Elite, reports came out that Jericho called Punk a locker room cancer, and promised other members of the roster that the two-time AEW World champ wouldn’t be back with the company.

Why rehash this history now?

Jericho quote-tweeting a fan praising the 2012 WrestleMania match he & Punk had while adding that he always loved working with the Chicagoan could be nothing. But the fact he’s being publicly gracious — and even tagging Punk to increase the likelihood he’ll see his comment — seems designed to at least make us wonder if it’s not something.

Is this an olive branch, the start of a fence-mending process that could get a proven draw back in the fold and help get the company back on an upward trajectory? We are supposedly only a few months away from Punk being cleared to return from his latest injury.

Or is it just a way to get people talking for the sake of getting people talking?

You tell us.