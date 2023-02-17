Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at a special start time of 7 pm ET on TNT.

The latest “Slam Dunk” edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland.

Also advertised for tonight: The Elite defend the AEW world trios titles against Top Flight and AR Fox, Jade Cargill defends the TBS title against Vertvixen, Ricky Starks goes one-on-one with Daniel Garcia, and more!

Come right back here at 7 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR FEB. 17