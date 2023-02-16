The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Feb. 15) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, Dynamite netted 824,000 viewers for a 0.27 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers were down from last week’s 899K viewers and 0.30 demo rating. Dynamite rarely puts up numbers this low in its typical Wednesday night time slot. ShowBuzzDaily has Dynamite finishing in 4th place in the demo rating for the night on cable TV.

When AEW’s main event scene and other storylines aren’t lighting the world on fire, the match quality is usually good enough to make Dynamite worth checking out. But even big time AEW fan Dave Meltzer didn’t feel like this episode delivered on that front, describing it as “the weakest in-ring show of the year”:

AEW last night did 824K/0.27. Low number for the weakest in-ring show of the year. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 16, 2023

AEW’s next pay-per-view, Revolution, is coming up in a little over two weeks on March 5, so Tony Khan is running out of time to heat up some characters and angles to sell that show.

How much longer will it be until CM Punk is medically cleared to potentially return? Dynamite sure could use a star of his magnitude right about now.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

