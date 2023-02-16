AEW rolled into Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Feb. 17) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

The Elite retained the AEW world trios titles with another win over Top Flight and AR Fox. The House of Black briefly appeared after the match, and then disappeared without any violence.

Ricky Starks picked up the win over Daniel Garcia. Sammy Guevara tried to help Garcia, but he was neutralized by Action Andretti.

Don Callis was backstage trying to recruit Konosuke Takeshita.

Jade Cargill beat Vertvixen to retain the TBS championship.

Dustin Rhodes defeated Swerve Strickland by disqualification after interference by Parker Boudreaux and Trench. Keith Lee returned after the match to save Dustin from Mogul Affiliates.

