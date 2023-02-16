AEW set-up a big rematch for Trios champions The Elite on Dynamite last night (Feb. 15). While the segment that will lead to Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks defending against AR Fox & Top Flight on this week’s Rampage was airing, they made it clear who the champs’ next big program will be with.

Didn’t catch anything? It’s before the :50 second mark on the video, just as Michael Nakazawa is re-entering the frame on our right. Don’t worry, Wrestling Twitter™ has you covered.

HOUSE OF BLACK TEASE DURING THE ELITE SEGMENT!!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/INCZXMZcyH — Jack Cassidy  (@RealJackCassidy) February 16, 2023

It gives away the result of Friday’s match, as I’m pretty sure Malakai Black & team aren’t hacking the computer system/casting spells to get their images into a Flight & Fox video (no offense, but I don’t think too many people expected them to upset The Elite on Rampage). I guess this also means corrupting Eddie Kingston really was the end goal of the HoB storyline that’s been running on Friday nights, and now they’re moving on. This gives us another really good match for Revolution, and one with some actual suspense about who will leave San Francisco with the Trios belts.

As for the method of teasing the feud? AEW isn’t going to avoid comparisons to Uncle Howdy’s favorite nephew, especially not after the Summer of the White Rabbit. But the “mysterious glitch” trick has been a staple of horror/thrillers for almost as long as we’ve had screens to stare it. Plus, it’s not like this kind of stuff hasn’t been part of Black’s character DNA for a long time.

Let us know if you’re hyped for an Elite/House of Black feud, and what you thought of the tease for it. And check out the highlights from the Feb. 15 Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist, and since they don’t release everything that way at the same time, we’ve got Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

