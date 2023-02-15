Mark Briscoe is officially All Elite, and continues with Ring of Honor

Mark Briscoe earned his second win on TBS on #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it's official: Mark Briscoe is All Elite! Congratulations @SussexCoChicken ! pic.twitter.com/P9tyrJx1V3

It took his brother Jay’s tragic death and a lot of work by Tony Khan, but Mark Briscoe finally appeared on AEW television last month.

His match with Jay Lethal to pay tribute to his tag partner & older brother was just the start, too. Mark worked his second Dynamite match tonight (Feb. 15), picking up a win over Josh Woods. After the show, Khan tweeted out the graphic which officially confirmed his place on the AEW roster.

As that image reminds us, The Briscoes are not only ROH Hall of Famers, they’re also still the promotion’s Tag champs. Which is probably why TK tweeted clarification of Mark’s role(s) going forward:

Mark Briscoe will continue with us in AEW + remains in ROH, it was great having him on #AEWDynamite tonight, and I’m excited for Mark to participate in the debut of the new @ringofhonor TV!

The man who owns both companies added a reminder about today’s announcement that ROH TV returns next month, as they build toward the Supercard of Honor PPV in Los Angeles the Friday before WrestleMania 39 (Mar. 31). Presumably the Tag title situation will be addressed along that road, and we’ll have a better understanding of where we should look for future Mark Briscoe matches.

But for now, we’ll just offer congratulations to Mark for his well-deserved opportunity to work his craft under some of the brightest lights in the industry.