AEW adds three matches to Revolution

With only a few weeks to go before their Revolution PPV in San Francisco, AEW only had one match booked for the card. They got to work addressing that on the Feb. 15 edition of Dynamite.

One week after The Gunns shocking Tag title victory over The Acclaimed, the new champions came out during the show-opening eight-man tag featuring the former champs. They didn’t distract Anthony Bowens, Max Caster & their teammates from picking up a win, but it did set-up the announcement that Austin & Colten will be defending in a multi-team match on Mar. 5.

The Acclaimed get one spot by virtue of having been screwed out of the belts last week. The other two will be determined by matches held over the next two weeks: A Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale next Wednesday featuring Ari Daivari & Tony Nese, Alex Reynolds & John Silver, Butcher & The Blade, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, Best Friends & Lucha Bros, and a Casino Tag Royale on the Mar. 1 Dynamite.

In his sitdown interview with Jim Ross, Wardlow explained that Samoa Joe didn’t just cut his hair after their TNT title match last month. He did so knowing Wardlow’s locks were a tribute to his late father. With their feud more personal than ever, they’ll rematch at Revolution.

And last but not least, Jon Moxley and Hangman Page agreed their rivalry couldn’t end with the roll-up Mox used to win their trilogy match. So they’ll have a Texas Death Match at the PPV. The set-up for this also involved Dark Order coming out against Page’s wishes to stand with him against Blackpool Combat Club, and that will give us a Moxley vs. Evil Uno bout on the Feb. 22 Dynamite.

That gives us this line-up for Revolution:

• MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match for the AEW World championship • The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. TBA vs. TBA for the AEW Tag Team titles • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow for the TNT championship • Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match

Seem like a good start?