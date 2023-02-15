Ruby Soho gets a win, but doesn’t pick a side in the AEW Women’s war

AEW’s been building up a big story in their women’s division pitting “Originals” (or wrestlers who don’t have a significant track record with a big company outside of AEW) Dr. Britt Baker & Women’s World champ Jamie Hayter against former WWE talents like Saraya & Toni Storm.

Even though she’s technically clearly in the latter camp, Ruby Soho’s been cast as the wrestler stuck between the two sides. It was one of AEW’s big selling points for the Baker/Storm/Soho Triple Threat main event of Feb. 15’s Dynamite.

In case you weren’t clear on who the heels are, Saraya & Toni ripped a “fan” out of her seat at Laredo’s Sames Auto Arena and attempted to spray paint their signature L on her. She was saved when Rancid hit the loud speakers.

Toni Storm and @Saraya making friends every town we're in #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Y5cBxZGwOr — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 16, 2023

The “WHO WILL RUBY CHOOSE?” angle continued to be pushed throughout the match, which played out as Triple Threats usually do. Both Saraya and Hayter got involved on multiple occasions, and seeing as Soho didn’t show any signs of picking a side, Britt & Toni slapped submissions on her at the same time.

The mean WWE girls tried to put an “L” on Baker’s face via Storm’s butt, but that didn’t work. It also led to Soho stealing a pin on the dentist.

The spray paint tactic didn't work out too well for #ToniStorm and @Saraya as @realrubysoho capitalizes to get the victory in the main event of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/POyO9ENZhI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2023

In the end, Ruby didn’t even choose. But as three Canadian wise men once told us, “if you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice.”

Let us know what you’ve decided about this angle, Cagesiders.

