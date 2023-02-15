Christian Cage came back to mace Jack Perry

Christian Cage stayed on television for a while after suffering a serious upper body injury last summer, but we hadn’t seen him since he seconded Luchasaurus during his loss to Jungle Jack Perry at Full Gear in November.

After Perry scored a pinfall victory over Brian Cage on the Feb. 15 Dynamite, Cage appeared behind his former protege on the stage. His first order of business? Macing Jungle Jack in the face.

Then he ripped off his sling and elbow brace so he could hit Perry with the Kill Switch on the stage.

Ever the opportunist, @Christian4Peeps has made his return to #AEW, making a HUGE statement by taking out @boy_myth_legend!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/8UKLanki5N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2023

Throughout his appearance on tonight’s show, Perry gestured to indicate he wants to win his first AEW singles title as the announcers informed us his team-up with HOOK was over. It looks like his road to gold starts with a healthy Christian Cage.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s episode of Dynamite here.