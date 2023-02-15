Lucha Bros return to watch Mark Briscoe’s back on Dynamite

The Feb. 15 Dynamite featured Mark Briscoe’s second match since his brother Jay’s tragic death.

He was facing Josh Woods, a member of Smart Mark Sterling & Tony Nese’s Varsity Athletes stable. That meant Woods had back-up in the form of Nese and Ari Daivari, and being heels — it was only a matter of time before the other Varsity Athletes got involved.

Fortunately, AEW announced earlier in the day that another set of wrestling brothers would be in Laredo, Texas for tonight’s show. We hadn’t seen Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix on AEW television since they lost the seventh match in their Trios title “Best of” series with The Elite. The visa issues that forced their absence have apparently been resolved, however. And where better for the Lucha Bros to reappear than to have Mark’s back against DAT NUMBERS GAME?

That cleared the deck for Briscoe and Woods to finish what was a heck of a match...

... a match that, all respect to Woods, was only ever going to end one way. With a Froggy Bow, and a shout out: “Jay, I love you boy, and Imma keep carryin’ on.”

Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken with an impressive victory against longtime rival Josh Woods!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/EvE9glZbt8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2023

