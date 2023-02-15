Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli versus Rush & Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado tag match and Mark Briscoe versus Josh Woods.

Moxley tries to mind his own business and stay tranquilo, but Los Ingobernables made it personal by stepping in Blackpool Combat Club business. Vance has been waiting for revenge on Mox. In his first televised match on Dynamite, Moxley broke his arm. Two years later, Moxley left him in a pool of blood. Vance aims to serve up the same violent result to Mox. Briscoe is proud to see Woods improve over the years. Briscoe has been away for a bit, so allow him to reintroduce himself. Briscoe is going to whoop ass.

The Ass Boys have a very important reminder as tag champs.

Sonjay Dutt’s crew took the Golden Globe on a world tour. Cheesy postcard fun with a line about the Rome Colosseum holding outlaw mudshows.

. @Sonjaydutterson has demanded this video be posted of him along with @RealJeffJarrett, @TheLethalJay, & @hellosatnam taking #PaulWalterHauser’s #GoldenGlobe on a Global Tour?!



Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Athena violently ambushed Yuka Sakazaki after the Magical Girl’s win to stoke the fires of that feud. Mei Suruga earned her first singles win in AEW by pinning Hyena Hera. Christopher Daniels cut a promo about fighting for the same chances as everyone else. 30 years in wrestling has given him clarity. He knows experience trumps youth, strength, speed, and agility every time. He has the knowledge to solve any problem in the ring. Daniels backed up his words by beating Serpentico. Good talk from the Fallen Angel.

The Varsity Athletes were feeling good after a win. Tony Nese complimented Josh Woods as the best partner he ever had. Trent overheard the comment and felt slighted as a former partner of Nese in 2007. Nese viewed Trent as the Marty Jannetty of the team. A singles match was made for next week.

Old tag team partners @tonynese and @trentylocks will go head to head next week! Tune in to #AEWDark!



Matt Hardy publicly apologized to Ethan Page for the accidental contact costing them the match in the trios title bout. Hardy sweet-talked Page laying it on thick. Hardy even gifted a flashy shirt to Page. On the hug, Hardy side-eyed the camera. I’m not sure what Hardy’s angle is, but he is definitely plotting something.

“What’s Your Order?” - Being The Elite Ep. 335 featured a travel montage for the Young Bucks, Elite trios championship highlights against Top Flight & AR Fox, and chowing down at Wendy’s. BTE bits included Rosario Grillo giving an update on his leg injury. He’s at 9% superkick ability. Ryan Nemeth played spin the bottle with his dog and discussed losing an acting role because he walks weird. Footage aired of JAS beating up the Impractical Jokers. The Dark Order continued their recruitment quest. Wardlow was the flavor of the week, but he walks alone. Wardlow kept dropping Batista wrestling references, however, he only knew of Batista as an actor. Wardlow declined to join the Dark Order. This scene was the best of the bunch with the Batista humor.

Jeff Jarrett was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included the double crop duster fart, the origin of slapnuts going back to Jarrett’s grandmother, and bonding over their love of Don Knotts. Jarrett taught City how to do the strut. He teased a surprise attack with the guitar then gifted it to City instead. They shared a hug for a very wholesome ending to the episode.

We’ll close with new merch relating to MJF. I’m very curious how many people buy the, “I’m A Poor,” sweatshirt.

The price is $45. Damn, that’s expensive. So, what’s the classification for people who are too poor to buy the poor sweatshirt?