AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Feb. 15, 2023): Texas Tornado Match

AEW will be at Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas with a Texas Tornado match between Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli and La Faccion Ingobernable’s RUSH & Perro Peligroso. Plus, Adam Cole speaks to Renee Paquette about his comeback, Mark Briscoe faces Josh Woods in his second AEW match, Dr. Britt Baker, Rubu Soho & Toni Storm do battle in a Triple Threat, The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn team with Orange Cassidy to take on Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt, Jungle Jack Perry tangles with Brian Cage, Hangman Page goes one-on-one with Kip Sabian, Wardlow chats with Jim Ross, World champion MJF is contractually obligated to appear... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 15