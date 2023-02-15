Dynamite airs tonight (Feb. 15) with a live show from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. AEW is less than three weeks away from its next pay-per-view on the calendar, Revolution, which is scheduled for March 5.

Adam Cole has a lot more to say about his return to the ring

It’s been one month since Adam Cole made his surprise return to AEW Dynamite. He told an emotional story about how the effects of multiple concussions last year almost forced him into an early retirement. But he’s back now, and he’s ready to climb to the very top of the mountain in AEW.

Not much has happened with Cole since that promo, outside of a video teasing his return match for Revolution. But the silence ends tonight when Adam has a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette to address everything going on with him.

Tony Khan needs to announce more matches for Revolution, so it makes sense for there to be an angle here that leads to a formal announcement of Adam Cole’s return match. Cole said his return to AEW is bad news for every wrestler in the locker room, so there’s a very good chance that someone will take offense to that statement. Will a douchebag heel interrupt this interview and make clear their intentions to injure Cole and take him out of wrestling for good this time?

The rest of tonight’s lineup

There is a Texas Tornado match tonight pitting Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. RUSH & Preston Vance. All four men will be legal in the ring at the same time, so it will be harder than usual for AEW officials to keep this one under control. If the Blackpool Combat Club wins this match, will they decide it’s time to go after The Elite’s AEW world trios titles at Revolution?

The women’s division is represented with a three way match between Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker. Could the winner of this match have an edge on becoming the number one contender for AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter at Revolution? Which side will Ruby Soho choose?

Chaos is sure to break out when Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt team up for an 8-man tag match against Daddy Ass, The Acclaimed, and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy.

Mark Briscoe is back for his second match in AEW, this time against Josh Woods.

Hangman Page still wants a piece of Jon Moxley, but he’ll instead have to settle for a fight against Kip Sabian tonight.

Jungle Boy is determined to win singles gold in AEW. Perhaps he’ll move one step closer to that goal when he takes on Brian Cage in a one-on-one match on this episode. Will FTW Champion HOOK be around to watch Boy’s back if the rest of The Embassy try to interfere?

AEW World Champion MJF is contractually obligated to appear tonight. Will Bryan Danielson or Konosuke Takeshita show up to punch this scumbag in the face?

Adam Cole isn’t the only wrestler scheduled for a sit-down interview tonight. We’ll also hear from Wardlow, who sill surely have a few things to say to Jim Ross about TNT Champion Samoa Joe and maybe even his new haircut.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns cheated their way to winning the gold last week. Considering that The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass are busy with another match tonight, does that free up The Gunns to be confronted by a different babyface team looking for a title shot? Could it be Top Flight or FTR?

- It sounds like Ortiz and Eddie Kingston will have to fight it out between each other before either one can make their next move on the House of Black. Darby Allin says he owes Ortiz a favor, so Sting and Darby might end up joining this story soon.

- When will Powerhouse Hobbs move on from squashing jobbers?

- AEW still needs to find TBS Champion Jade Cargill someone to beat at Revolution.

- This week’s Rampage includes Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia and Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland. There should be some promos tonight hyping up these bouts.

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?