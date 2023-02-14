Thunder Rosa’s AEW career has been a roller coaster since she ended the championship reign of Dr. Britt Baker in March of last year.

The company was criticized for their booking of her Women’s title run, and for creating an interim belt when injury prevented her from defending her championship in August of 2022. There were questions about the back problems that sidelined her, including public comments from other members of the roster which were said to contribute to some drama backstage. She was eventually forced to vacate the title, and the “interim” tag was taken off the title then held by Toni Storm.

Since then, we’ve received occasional updates about her status. She had said she was aiming for a comeback early this year, but there’s been no indication AEW was preparing for her return. Last week, reports circulated that she was working on the company’s Spanish-language announce team. She confirmed those reports today (Feb. 14).

Exciting news, #AEW fans! While my recovery continues, I'll join @AEW as a Spanish commentator & on-screen personality. I'm thrilled to be able to serve Spanish-speaking fans in this unique way. Health is a journey with ups and downs. Meanwhile, I'll see you from the booth! — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) February 14, 2023

No word yet on whether “on-screen personality” will include working on outside of commentary, but we should know soon enough.