The good news is, Rampage’s rating among 18-49 year olds was up slightly on Feb. 10. Unfrotunately, it was still among the lowest AEW’s b-show’s done over the past couple months — and the overall viewership number was its lowest in two months.

Last Friday’s show was watched by 375,000. In the demo, it scored a .12 that landed in 28th place among cable originals on the night. ESPN’s NBA coverage took the top spots, with the 10pm ET game between Cleveland and New Orleans claiming first with a .37 rating in 18-49.

Not sure there’s much more to say. Warner Bros Discovery executives seem okay since the show outperforms anything else they’d put in that time slot, but wrestling fans certainly don’t treat the show as must see TV.

Anyway, here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past ten or so months:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily