Jeff Jarrett talks AEW’s house show plans

The first AEW “House Rules” non-televised live event (aka house show) is a month from this Saturday, on Mar. 18 in the Dayton, Ohio suburb of Troy.

It’s a move the industry’s been expecting since Tony Khan hired Jeff Jarrett as a talent and an executive last fall. A third generation wrestling promoter who founded TNA/Impact and the short-lived Global Force Wrestling, running house shows is something Double-J is familiar with. He recently spoke to the Under The Ring podcast about AEW’s plans:

“It’s gonna be a crawl-walk-run process. I believe the strategic mindset is — absorb as much information as we can, as quick as we can, to truly make a — there’s no plan perfect. We’re gonna have our ups and downs, we’re gonna have our hits and our misses. But coming out of the gate, there was a report online about how many shows WWE has reduced their non-televised live events, and we haven’t been in the market since the launch of AEW. “So I think the timing’s real good, I think the day that our television show airs — live on Wednesday —kind of dovetails into Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. But I think we’re gonna start slow, and start picking up the pace and kind of figure out — eliminate the negative and accentuate the positive, and keep progressing. “But I could not be more excited because it is a real growth opportunity, I think. That’s what the business, the real essence of it is. I was born and raised here in Nashville, and there’s artists who come to town, that move to town and literally spend their life savings to move here, write songs, try to be an artist, but their goal is to get out on that road and play their music. In the wrestling industry, obviously the TV is the utmost importance, and our pay-per-view weekends — but at the end of the day, getting out, and yes, it’s a profit center. It’s also a marketing initiative. Also it is how you really hone your craft... but there’s so much upside to it. For me, to be blessed to have a part of it, I’m pumped in so many ways. “At this stage of my career, when I look back on it, what an opportunity that’s in front of all of us. The Khan family launched AEW, it’s up and running, and wildly successful, and now here come the live events — right up my alley.”

Wrestlers and fans are excited about the development opportunities these “House Rules” shows will provide for the AEW roster. It will be interesting to see if/how Jarrett & team are able to maximize the business potential they see.

Tony Khan’s company had some issues with ticket sales last year, but that was at least in part due to their running the same markets repeatedly. As Jarrett says, however, if they avoid that trap, there very well could be demand for shows from a non-independent company after WWE’s gotten more strategic about when and where they run house shows.

We’ll start to find out when AEW begins to crawl with “House Rules” next month.