The next PPV for AEW is Revolution on Sunday, March 5 in San Francisco, California. That leaves three weeks of television left with only one official match booked so far. Let’s break down what the card is veering toward.

The Revolution card officially includes:

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man

Bryan Danielson had to win five singles matches in five weeks to become #1 contender and cement the Iron Man stipulation. Despite MJF’s best efforts paying off the competition to injure Danielson, the American Dragon flamed through Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, Brian Cage, Timothy Thatcher, and Rush.

The rest of the lineup is up in the air. The champions list includes:

AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. TBA

Jamie Hayter (c) vs. TBA AEW World Tag Team Championship: Gunns (c) vs. TBA

Gunns (c) vs. TBA AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (c) vs. TBA

The Elite (c) vs. TBA TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. TBA

Samoa Joe (c) vs. TBA TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. TBA

Jade Cargill (c) vs. TBA AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. TBA

AEW hasn’t developed any #1 contenders for the women’s world title, but there is a fascinating story brewing in the division. Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker DMD represent AEW home-grown wrestlers. Saraya and Toni Storm represent outsiders. All four are jerks, and they want Ruby Soho to pick a side. Soho is no jerk though, so it feels like there is a missing babyface element to this equation. Soho will be forced to make a choice eventually, but I’m not sure how this all gets shoehorned into a title defense for Hayter on the PPV.

The Gunn sons won the tag titles from the Acclaimed last week. A rematch should be due in short order. If not Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, then Top Flight or FTR are potentially in line next.

The trios division is wide open for the Elite. House of Black appeared to be looming, but they seem occupied with Eddie Kingston at the moment. The highest profile match for Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks would be against Sting, Darby Allin, and a third. Maybe AEW knocks on the Forbidden Door for a NJPW dream match.

Samoa Joe and Wardlow are on a collision course for the TNT title.

Jade Cargill beat Red Velvet to go 50-0 in her young career. Nobody obvious is on the radar for Jade’s next opponent. The most interesting thing to do might be an open challenge for an injury return or a new signing. Kris Statlander would be a good choice to snap Jade’s streak, if she is healthy. Leyla Hirsch would get a nice pop, but she would be unlikely to beat Jade.

Orange Cassidy is a freewheeling, title shot dealing champion. He’s been feuding with Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. Lethal already had his chance. Perennial PPV draw Jarrett could be next.

Other potential PPV and pre-show matches include:

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

Adam Cole vs. TBA

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Malakai Black

Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee

FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. TBA

Hangman Page is not satisfied with Jon Moxley winning the slugfest rubber match on a roll-up. Ricky Starks wants to embarrass Chris Jericho. Adam Cole hinted at his return to the ring for this PPV. The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match winner earns a future TNT title shot. Possible candidates to compete are Jungle Boy, Konosuke Takeshita, PAC, Fenix, Pentagon, Rush, Bandido, and Mark Briscoe. Malakai Black made Eddie Kingston look the fool. The Mad King won’t take that kindly. Swerve Strickland smashed a cinder block over Keith Lee’s chest. Lee will eventually return, and Swerve will have to pay the price. Hook is always game for a fight. Perhaps a singles showdown with W. Morrissey will be on tap.

What do you think will be the final card for Revolution? Which matchups do you hope get booked?