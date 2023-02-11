Mark Briscoe gets his next opponent in AEW

Mark Briscoe is now allowed to appear on AEW television following the tragic death of his brother. He made his AEW debut last month with a victory over Jay Lethal, and next week he’ll be squaring off with Josh Woods. Here is Briscoe’s angle with Mark Sterling that set it all up:

The match takes place on next week’s Dynamite. Here is the current lineup for the Feb. 15 episode:

Daddy Ass, Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush & Preston Vance (Texas Tornado match)

Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

Jungle Boy vs. Brian Cage

Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian

Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

Interviews with Adam Cole and Wardlow

AEW World Champion MJF will appear on the show

AEW also announced the following two matches for next week’s (Feb. 17) Rampage Slam Dunk, which has a special start time of 7 pm ET:

Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland

Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia

What do you think of next week’s AEW TV lineups, Cagesiders?