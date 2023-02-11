Mark Briscoe gets his next opponent in AEW

Mark Briscoe is now allowed to appear on AEW television following the tragic death of his brother. He made his AEW debut last month with a victory over Jay Lethal, and next week he’ll be squaring off with Josh Woods. Here is Briscoe’s angle with Mark Sterling that set it all up:
Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken has a run-in with @MarkSterlingEsq and old opponent @WoodsIsTheGoods…— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2023
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/1dcQAJ2SR7
The match takes place on next week’s Dynamite. Here is the current lineup for the Feb. 15 episode:
- Daddy Ass, Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt
- Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush & Preston Vance (Texas Tornado match)
- Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm
- Jungle Boy vs. Brian Cage
- Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian
- Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods
- Interviews with Adam Cole and Wardlow
- AEW World Champion MJF will appear on the show
AEW also announced the following two matches for next week’s (Feb. 17) Rampage Slam Dunk, which has a special start time of 7 pm ET:
- Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland
- Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia
What do you think of next week’s AEW TV lineups, Cagesiders?
Loading comments...