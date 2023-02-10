 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sting is going out in a blaze of glory

By Cain A. Knight
AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view is coming up on Mar. 5, and that means Tony Khan only has a few weeks left to find something interesting for Sting and Darby Allin to do on that card.

On tonight’s (Feb. 10) episode of Rampage, Sting and Darby addressed the topic of what’s next for them in AEW. And the answer was pretty simple; they’re going out in a blaze of glory.

I don’t know what the hell that means, but Sting is extremely excited about it. Sting has been talking about retirement plans lately, so maybe this will lead into whatever grand finale is in the works.

Darby made it clear that he’s moving on from Samoa Joe and the TNT title for now, but he did mention that he owes Ortiz a favor. Does that mean Sting and Darby will join Ortiz in his war against House of Black?

What do you think is next for Darby and Sting, Cagesiders?

