Paul ‘Big Show’ Wight eyeing a March return to the ring

He’s been a steady presence on AEW’s Monday night YouTube show Dark: Elevation, and recently got a new title for his role in the company’s community outreach department. But the in-ring reinvention Paul Wight (fka WWE’s The Big Show) hoped for after signing with Tony Khan in 2021 hasn’t materialized.

In an interview with Metro UK this week, he explained why. And said we shouldn’t have to wait too long before we see him wearing a singlet and punching fools again.

The 51 year old said he’s experienced “a couple of injury setbacks” recently, including having one of his knees replaced last August. But the road ahead looks clear:

“That knee was bad for 12 years, so it could’ve gone any day. It’s like kind of like that tire on your car that you know you should change but keep driving anyway. But, we’re good now, and hopefully we’ll be back in the ring in March. Everything’s on schedule, so we’re looking good.”

Returning to the ring wasn’t his primary reason for leaving WWE for AEW, but Wight says he wants to work with younger talent and thought he’d get more opportunities to do so working for TK. As for who he wants to face when he gets cleared?

The newly crowned Tag champs, The Gunns:

“They’re a couple of little smart asses right now. Down the road I wanna compete against them at least so I can chop the hell out of them. It needs to happen… They’re incredibly athletic, they have a bright future.”

Not quite the Daddy Ass/Big Show clash we were dreaming of at one point a couple years ago, but we’ll take it.