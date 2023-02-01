AEW loads the card for next week’s Dynamite

We were already excited for the Feb. 8 Dynamite just off the two matches AEW booked for the MJF/Bryan Danielson program. But they also set-up and announced several more on this week’s episode.
We should be getting two title matches. In a video shot in a gym somewhere, Kenny Omega made his return to AEW television. While he and The Young Bucks were accepting a challenge from Top Flight & AR Fox for their Trios titles, they were confronted by The Firm. The Elite will face Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy on Rampage. Presumably
when if they get past that showdown, they’ll defend again next Wednesday.
THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage: It's #TheElite @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX vs @OfficialEGO @MATTHARDYBRAND & @IsiahKassidy! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/4UQfNDD93U— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
We’ll also get a Tag title match. Billy Gunn’s trip to “family therapy” with his sons Austin & Colten and his proteges Max Caster & Anthony Bowens didn’t work last week, so The Gunns came out to take a few more shots at their allegedly absentee dad. The Acclaimed didn’t want to give the Ass Boys a title match, but Billy made one anyway in a fit of pique.
#TheGunns (@theaustingunn @coltengunn) are here to talk about something serious, and @RealBillyGunn has had enough.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/JWowBRleoW
The Jericho Appreciation Society was tired of hearing Ricky Starks & Action Andretti whine about how Daniel Garcia’s interference cost them against Le Sex Gods last Wednesday, so they proposed an old Tony Khan favorite — the gauntlet! This time, it’s not a series over weeks or months. It’s all in one night. Starks will have to beat Cool Hand Ang, Daddy Magic, and either Garcia or Sammy Guevara in order to earn another shot at Chris Jericho.
Will @starkmanjones make it through the Garcia-Guevara-Gauntlet?@GarciaWrestling @sammyguevara @IAmJericho @theDaddyMagic @TheAngeloParker— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
Tune in to #AEWDynamite on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/xMDB0uyleK
But wait! There’s more! The Bunny challenged AEW Women’s champ Jamie Hayter to an Eliminator match, and Hayter is nothing if not a fighting champion.
#AEW Women's World Champion @jmehytr was in the middle of making a deal with @AllieWrestling when they were interrupted by @Saraya and #ToniStorm attacking @RealBrittBaker!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Bk3oVymsNs— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
Sound like a Wednesday to look forward to?
Loading comments...