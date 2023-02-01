AEW loads the card for next week’s Dynamite

We were already excited for the Feb. 8 Dynamite just off the two matches AEW booked for the MJF/Bryan Danielson program. But they also set-up and announced several more on this week’s episode.

We should be getting two title matches. In a video shot in a gym somewhere, Kenny Omega made his return to AEW television. While he and The Young Bucks were accepting a challenge from Top Flight & AR Fox for their Trios titles, they were confronted by The Firm. The Elite will face Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy on Rampage. Presumably when if they get past that showdown, they’ll defend again next Wednesday.

We’ll also get a Tag title match. Billy Gunn’s trip to “family therapy” with his sons Austin & Colten and his proteges Max Caster & Anthony Bowens didn’t work last week, so The Gunns came out to take a few more shots at their allegedly absentee dad. The Acclaimed didn’t want to give the Ass Boys a title match, but Billy made one anyway in a fit of pique.

The Jericho Appreciation Society was tired of hearing Ricky Starks & Action Andretti whine about how Daniel Garcia’s interference cost them against Le Sex Gods last Wednesday, so they proposed an old Tony Khan favorite — the gauntlet! This time, it’s not a series over weeks or months. It’s all in one night. Starks will have to beat Cool Hand Ang, Daddy Magic, and either Garcia or Sammy Guevara in order to earn another shot at Chris Jericho.

But wait! There’s more! The Bunny challenged AEW Women’s champ Jamie Hayter to an Eliminator match, and Hayter is nothing if not a fighting champion.

Sound like a Wednesday to look forward to?