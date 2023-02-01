Please let this Danhausen Dynamite commercial be real

After becoming the top-merch seller for AEW in 2022, Danhausen had a list of demands to maximize his power. One of those demands was a greater presence in AEW marketing avenues, such as billboards and commercials.

Lo and behold, Danhausen tweeted video of a new commercial tease for Dynamite. I can’t tell if this is a real commercial to air on TBS, but I sure hope it is.

Danhausen’s demands are working. Look at this very evil Danhausen tv commercial.



Danhausen says watch #AEWDynamite tonight or be cursed. pic.twitter.com/dKCrAQNhap — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) February 1, 2023

Love that Danhausen. On top of merchandise and commercials, Danhausen’s profile is reaching the masses with stories published by The New York Times. Now, I’m just waiting for TNT to resurrect MonsterVision for Danhausen to host.

AEW is back to feeding the golden goose of Danhausen as a merchandise machine with limited edition Micro Brawlers.

The First Official @AEW micro brawler of Danhausen is up for preorder now. Go buy a million so Danhausen can make more demands https://t.co/u3031HqosB pic.twitter.com/yloVVRW67v — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) January 30, 2023

A new Crypthausen t-shirt is also in the mix.

When ordering the shirt, make sure you adjust for increased size after taking Danhausen’s Muscle Dust from BTI Sports.

Grab your Muscle Dust from @bpi_sports today and become as powerful as @danhausenad in 2023 or be cursed. https://t.co/O2lSDoQfJs pic.twitter.com/wzeUzEK0fp — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) January 31, 2023

The world is coming up Danhausen.