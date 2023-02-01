AEW Rewind: Bryan Danielson is prepared to suffer, Dark Order recruit Yuka Sakazaki, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped Jon Moxley versus Hangman Page, Darby Allin versus Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship, Jade Cargill versus Red Velvet for the TBS Championship, Bryan Danielson versus Timothy Thatcher, as well as a special package celebrating Mark Briscoe beating Jay Lethal in honor of Jay Briscoe. This video is chock full of good promos establishing motivation.

Mark Briscoe credited his belief in God for helping him carry through after the sad death of his brother. Jesus is available to everyone who wants to change their life. Jay Briscoe knew that, and that comforts Mark.

Moxley was certain he would decisively beat Hangman in the rematch, but that didn’t happen. Hangman’s lariats packed a punch on Mox’s throat. It was the first time in AEW that Moxley felt like he was beaten. Nobody in AEW has put him out like that. The loss motivates Moxley for the rubber match. He has so many more weapons, strategies, and game plans to win. Moxley will show the world the difference between a lucky shot and the best wrestler in the world.

Allin wanted Joe on fair terms, so he called for No Holds Barred. Allin won’t need Sting for protection. This rivalry will end for good. No rematches no matter who wins. Red Velvet originally joined the Baddies, because she thought it was about empowerment. Velvet noticed the Baddies idea changing into the Jade show. Velvet knew she had to take a stand, so she stepped out on her own path.

Danielson isn’t concerned about his dislocated shoulder. Life is suffering, and he is prepared to suffer. Danielson knows Thatcher will be targeting his injury, so a win over Thatcher will show he’ll have no problem beating MJF. Danielson believes that suffering can lead to the joy of success.

Sonjay Dutt claimed that Hollywood authorities sent a cease and desist notice about using the Golden Globe.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Claudio Castagnoli successfully retained the ROH World Championship against Blake Christian via giant swing submission. Konosuke Takeshita earned a victory over Angelico. Former ROH TV champ Shane Taylor was in the Dark Zone picking up a tag team win with JD Griffey. Arn Anderson coached Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr. to victory in their first AEW bout as a tag team over Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo. In a way, you could say that Anderson & Pillman beat the Young Bucks, since Alexander & Grillo are Young Bucks stand-ins for a BTE bit.

Mark Sterling explained the corporate synergy of clients Tony Nese and Ari Daivari teaming together. Too bad they went out and lost to Top Flight.

Athena was in need of a tag team partner to wrestle Yuka Sakazaki & Skye Blue. She turned to Diamante by offering the carrot of a future title shot at the ROH Women’s World Championship if they win. Unfortunately for Diamante, they lost. This is a funny scene with both Athena and Diamante flashing personality.

Sakazaki has been building momentum toward a title fight with Athena. She was also approached by the Dark Order for recruitment, but things were lost in translation. Sakazaki answered, “Hai.” That word means yes in Japanese, but it sounds like hi as in hello. The Dark Order didn’t pick up on it and left thinking she wasn’t interested.

The Dark Order’s recruitment attempts didn’t stop there. Over on BTE, John Silver and Alex Reynolds had an idea to lure interest. They conducted a group call shouting, “Wassup!” Mark Sterling, Daddy Magic, Ryan Nemeth, RJ City, Dalton Castle, Marina Shafir, Takeshita Konosuke, Jerry Lynn, Luther, Serpentico, and Danhausen joined in on the fun. Evil Uno ruined it all by saying the phrase grammatically proper as, “What is up?” Everybody hung up on that square. So close and yet so far for new members of the Dark Order.

In addition to Dark Order shenanigans, “Reach For The Sky, Boy” - Being The Elite Ep. 333 featured the Young Bucks in a travel montage and photo shoot. They won Vlog of the Year award from Fightful and presented the trophy to Brandon Cutler for all his hard work. The title of the episode was based on Mark Briscoe’s tribute match for Jay Briscoe. Backstage footage and match highlights aired.

The Dark Order were the latest guests on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included the benefits of anonymity for Evil Uno’s personal life without wearing his mask, the lack of a Wikipedia page for Alex Reynolds, John Silver being the best kisser in AEW, and recreating a scene from The Phantom of the Opera. I’m sad to inform you that RJ did not join the Dark Order.

We’ll close with merch. AEW released a bunch of new t-shirts. The one that caught my eye most is for the Blackpool Combat Club. If there was any doubt about AEW’s plans for Bryan Danielson still within the group, this graphic should answer that. Danielson is front and center.

