AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Feb. 1, 2023): Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe III

AEW hits the Nutter Center on the campus of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio! Darby Allin and Samoa Joe clash over the TNT for the third time in a No Holds Barred main event! And that’s not the only trilogy bout on the card, as Jon Moxley & Hangman Page face off in rubber match. Bryan Danielson & Timothy Thatcher will give us a dream match, and the one-armed Dragon will need to beat the former Evolve champ to keep his dream of facing MJF at Revolution alive. Plus, Jade Cargill will run her record to 50-0 with a win over Red Velvet, Konosuke Takeshita battles Brian Cage, Tag champs The Acclaimed will be in action, and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 1