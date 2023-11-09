The Bunny has been removed from the AEW roster

Earlier today, there was a lot of speculation regarding The Bunny’s current status with AEW after she removed a reference to the company from her bio on social media. Now it looks like she is indeed gone from the company, because AEW has completely removed her from the official roster page on its web site.

Per the data at Cagematch, The Bunny has only competed in three matches this year. She lost a match against AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in February before going on the sidelines for six months due to injury. She returned to action at Fight for the Fallen in mid-August. The Bunny lost a match against Britt Baker upon her return, and was also on the losing end of a trios match on Rampage in early September.

The Bunny signed with AEW in 2019, after previously wrestling as Allie in Impact Wrestling.

Let us know in the comments below where you think we’ll see The Bunny appear next in pro wrestling, Cagesiders.