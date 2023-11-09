The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Nov. 8) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 804,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are down a little bit compared to last week’s 832K and 0.28, respectively.

Would these numbers have increased if Tony Khan came in with another one of his big announcements, like with last week’s ticket pre-sale date for All In 2024? I don’t know the answer to that question, but it’s fun to think about.

What’s more interesting to me is that Dynamite’s numbers were super close (just slightly ahead) to what NXT brought in on Tuesday night. Per F4WOnline, “Four of the least-watched episodes [of Dynamite in 2023] have come in the last six weeks.”

Only one episode of Dynamite has brought in more than 840K viewers going back to October 4, following a streak of 11 consecutive numbers above that arbitrary threshold that I just created out of thin air. This current lackluster period coincides with the return of the NBA.

One potential source of competition for AEW last night was another Trump-less Republican primary debate, which drew over 7 million viewers.

What will Tony Khan try next to get Dynamite’s numbers moving in the right direction? The big hook on next week’s episode is a video game tie-in street fight starring Paul “Big Show” Wight, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay, and the Don Callis Family. Oh, and HOOK will also be wrestling on the card in a tag team match with Orange Cassidy against Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

