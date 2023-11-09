Every Sting match from here on out is special

Normally we don’t remember three minute match squash matches in the middle of wrestling shows, but I hope I remember the one we got on the Nov. 8 Dynamite from Sting, Darby Allin & The Outrunners.

That’s because now that he’s announced his retirement (“for sure” this time), we don’t have that many Sting matches left. There will be more important ones between now and next year’s Revolution PPV when he says goodbye. Heck, there are already bigger matches set for the next two Saturdays.

But while each stop on this tour won’t be the first time The Icon’s visited that particular town or city in almost 35 years the way last night’s visit to Portland, Oregon was, they’ll all probably be the Stinger’s last time wrestling there. That means thousands of people getting a chance to show their appreciation for one of the all-time greats, a performer who’s entertained generations of fans across multiple companies and with different iterations of his character — all while maintaining a reputation as a good human being in a business that’s not particularly known for those.

The best part about it might be how the man beneath the face paint can’t help but show his appreciation for the love and support.

Sting’s had a special career, and seems determined to make the few months that are left of it as special as possible, for himself and everyone involved. Let’s savor every moment.

Feel free to show your appreciation for Sting in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from Nov. 8 edition of Dynamite in the following playlist:

