Full Gear adds a big tag match, with big stipulations

Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho have a big eight-man Street Fight next Wednesday (Nov. 15) on Dynamite, when they’ll team with Kota Ibushi and Paul “Big Show” Wight against The Callis Family.

But Kenny’s team-up with Jericho doesn’t sit right with his Elite partners The Young Bucks. Matt & Nick Jackson have been in their feelings since dropping the Ring of Honor Trios titles last week, and they confronted Omega again about his allegiances.

That prompted some tough love from The Cleaner, who called The Bucks the greatest tag team in the world — but reminded them he’s beaten them on multiple occasions with several different partners. Things broke down to where a match was made for next Saturday’s Full Gear PPV, with the AEW Tag title shot The Bucks won at WrestleDream on the line... and if Matt & Nick win Kenny’s Golden Jets team with Jericho is over.

It gives us the following card for Nov. 18 in Los Angeles:

• MJF (c) vs. Jay White for the AEW World championship • Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World title • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the International championship • Sting, Adam Copeland & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne • Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks for an AEW Tag title shot; Golden Jets must disband if they lose • Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland • MJF & a mystery partner vs. The Gunns for the Ring of Honor Tag titles (pre-show)

Thoughts?