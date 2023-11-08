Mariah May arrives in AEW as a Toni Storm fangirl

Even before she finished up with Stardom, there was talk of Mariah May joining the AEW roster.

That moment arrived on the Nov. 8 Dynamite when the English wrestler was introduced via a backstage interview with RJ City. The interviewer was important, as May was excited to talk with City because of his past work with Toni Storm.

It seems Mariah is a big fan of the Timeless One, who inspired her to wrestle in Japan and now to follow her to AEW.

It’s an interesting way to introduce some who was 95th in this year’s PWI Women’s 250. On the plus side, she gets a character other than “good wrestler”. This also immediately puts her in the orbit of a very popular two-time AEW Women’s champion who will challenge for that belt next Saturday at Full Gear. Will May be a Storm ally or foe?

We’ll find out. Either way, she’s here to stay for a while...

And if you’re new to the Sexy Dynamite Princess, here’s a look at her recent showdown with another Stardom star rumored to soon be en route to the U.S.

