MJF’s many storylines were again threaded throughout the Nov. 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. After he successfully defended his World championship and had one of his many challengers make a move toward a rematch (and a team-up), Max sat back to watch the main event in Portland, Oregon. Jay White’s Full Gear title shot was on the line in that as he faced off with Mark Briscoe.

The Sussex County Chicken put up a hell of a fight, as he always does. But he couldn’t overcome some mid-match involvement by Bullet Club Gold, or the Switchblade’s other dirty tricks. He eventually went down for a three count after an offensive series that ended with the Blade Runner.

The champ was out in the aftermath. White still has physical possession of his belt, and MJF tried to slide in behind him to reclaim it with the help of his trusty Dynamite Diamond Ring. That didn’t work, but it did give the champ a chance to cut a fiery babyface promo about their upcoming PPV match.

"I am fighting for Adam Cole! I am fighting for you watching at home! I am fighting for everyone in this arena!"#AEW World Champion MJF is ready to fight for the Title at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on November 18th!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/Ok0KNa8daX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2023

The lights went out in Moda Arena after that, and when they came back up we saw MJF’s allies from last week — The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass — being taken out by men in masks backstage. After Max Caster was thrown through an office window, the figure who’s been wearing the Devil mask MJF wore when he returned last year showed up on our screen.

Whoever any of those people are, they were gone by the time Our Scumbag made it to the scene of the crime. Just after he did, Samoa Joe showed up to laugh about the scene.

The Devil's masked assailants just attacked #TheAcclaimed!



Who is The Devil?



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF pic.twitter.com/D0B1qebU24 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2023

So who is the Devil? I don’t know, and I’m not saying it’s him, but during the show’s opening segment Roderick Strong — MJF’s rival for Adam Cole’s friendship — promising to remind the world who he is...

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s Dynamite here.