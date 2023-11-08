Samoa Joe vacates the ROH TV title to go after MJF’s AEW World title

The Nov. 8 episode of The Maxwell Jacob Friedman Show, aka Dynamite, opened with the AEW World champion FaceTiming with his brochacho Adam Cole (who encouraged him to accept Samoa Joe’s offer of back-up in exchange for a rematch) and staring down his challenger for the night (Daniel Garcia, who vowed to be a pro wrestler rather than a sports entertainer tonight),

MJF comments on his upcoming #AEW World Title match tonight against the challenger Daniel Garcia.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/n9ejkw1tp0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2023

That led into our opening match was MJF’s AEW World title defense against Daniel Garcia. The Portland, Oregon crowd was hot for the two young stars. The champ focused on Garcia’s arm to set-up his Salt of the Earth submission, which the challenger targeting Friedman’s knee for his Dragontamer one.

It was MJF who won via tapout. So now he can focus on his Full Gear match with the winner of tonight’s main event between Jay White & Mark Briscoe, right? Not quite.

Halfway through the episode we got our second big title match of the night, this one for Ring of Honor’s Television championship. Samoa Joe looked to keep his record-breaking run going in a showdown with Keith Lee. It wasn’t quite Miro/Powerhouse Hobbs, but there some meat slappin’ moments between the meaty men.

There’s no answer for the Coquina Clutch though. Lee faded in the hold, and referee Paul Turner had no choice but to call it.

Joe had an announcement to make. Seems he’s tired of waiting for MJF to accept his offer. To make it clear he’s gunning for the AEW World championship, he relinquished his ROH TV title.

But wait... there’s more! The Gunns squashed The Bollywood Boys, then taunted MJF about how they planned to take the ROH Tag belts from him on the Full Gear pre-show. Max swore to Cole he’ll hold those belts until he returns from his ankle injury, but he currently doesn’t have a partner. It seems Joe’s offer still stands despite his grand gesture moments earlier...

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s Dynamite here.