AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Nov. 8, 2023): Two World title matches

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing live tonight (Nov. 9) at 8pm ET on TBS.

The show will emanate from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and feature MJF defending the AEW World championship against Daniel Garcia AND Keith Lee challenging Samoa Joe for the Ring of Honor World title.

We’ll also see Mark Briscoe vs. Jay White with Switchblade’s Full Gear title shot on the line, Sting & Darby Allin back in action for the first time since Grand Slam when they take on The Outrunners, Swerve Strickland taking on Penta El Zero Miedo, the returning Red Velvet against Julia Hart, Tony Schiavone interviewing AEW Women’s champ Hikaru Shida & her Full Gear challenger Timeless Toni Storm... and more!

Come right back here at 8pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 8