The numbers are in for the Nov. 4 episode of Collision on TNT.

According to Wrestlenomics, last Saturday’s show drew an audience of 366,000 and did a .09 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those are both well below the previous week, but par for the course for an episode that airs on the same day as a WWE premium live event.

That Crown Jewel streamed in the afternoon and not directly opposite Collision doesn’t seem to have mattered. AEW’s Nov. 4 numbers were among the worst in the Saturday show’s history (fourth lowest total viewership and tied for second lowest rating in the key demo), and every episode this one outperformed also happened on the same day as a WWE PLE.

If it’s any consolation, at least Collision had more viewers than Rampage the previous night (298K). The Friday night show did a better number in 18-49 though (.11).

This week a pre-taped Collision will air free of WWE competition. But the week after the Full Gear go home airs opposite SmackDown...

Anyway, here’s a look at each Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its history:

For complete results from the latest Collision, check out our live blog here. To read a recap & review of the show, click here.