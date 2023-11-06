On last Wednesday’s Dynamite, Adam Copeland agreed to team with Sting & Darby Allin against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne at Nov. 17’s Full Gear PPV. Allin would go on to defeat Lance Archer on the Nov. 4 Collision, after which Archer’s manager Jake Roberts revealed they’d aligned with The Righteous’ Dutch & Vincent.

Now, AEW’s announced that Sting’s Full Gear dream team will get a warm-up match on this week’s Collision... against Jake’s new army.

Sting is working toward a retirement match at AEW Revolution (likely in March of 2024), and hasn’t wrestled since Grand Slam in September. It makes sense to get him some work, and get a win for his new trio heading into the PPV. Having them face a team with Archer also makes sense given what happened last Saturday, but setting his new faction up for a likely loss right out isn’t going to make it any easier to get Jake’s new army over as a threat.

This is the only match announced for the Nov. 11 Collision, which as you can see in that graphic will tape on Friday night along with a live Rampage from Oakland, California.