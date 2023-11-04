Jay White is set to challenge AEW World Champion MJF for the gold on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Full Gear pay-per-view event in Inglewood, California. MJF vs. White will very likely be the main event of that card.

However, after the events of tonight’s (Nov. 4) episode of Collision, Jay White might not make it to that title fight. That’s because Mark Briscoe challenged White to a match next week on Dynamite, with the Full Gear title shot on the line:

Mark Briscoe, coming off his victory tonight, is challenging #BulletClubGold's Jay White THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS with the #AEW World Champion Title Shot at #AEWFullGear on the line!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SussexCoChicken | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/PyADL8Rq7c — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2023

In other news, Samoa Joe will be defending championship gold next week on Dynamite. The longest reigning ROH TV champion of all-time will put the title on the line against Keith Lee. Here’s the angle setting up the fight:

This week, Samoa Joe became the longest-reigning #ROH World TV Champion BUT this WEDNESDAY NIGHT on #AEWDynamite, he faces his biggest challenge yet when he puts the Title on the line against Keith Lee!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SamoaJoe | @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/q9iKkQbXuC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2023

AEW also announced that Red Velvet will make her return to the ring for the first time in nine months when she fights Julia Hart on Dynamite.

As it stands, here’s how the Dynamite lineup for next Wednesday (Nov. 8) currently looks:

MJF (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW world title

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Keith Lee for the ROH TV title

Mark Briscoe vs. Jay White, with White’s Full Gear title shot on the line

Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Swerve Strickland

How do you like it, Cagesiders?