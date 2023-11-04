 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jay White might not make it to his world title match at AEW Full Gear 2023

By Cain A. Knight
/ new

Jay White is set to challenge AEW World Champion MJF for the gold on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Full Gear pay-per-view event in Inglewood, California. MJF vs. White will very likely be the main event of that card.

However, after the events of tonight’s (Nov. 4) episode of Collision, Jay White might not make it to that title fight. That’s because Mark Briscoe challenged White to a match next week on Dynamite, with the Full Gear title shot on the line:

In other news, Samoa Joe will be defending championship gold next week on Dynamite. The longest reigning ROH TV champion of all-time will put the title on the line against Keith Lee. Here’s the angle setting up the fight:

AEW also announced that Red Velvet will make her return to the ring for the first time in nine months when she fights Julia Hart on Dynamite.

As it stands, here’s how the Dynamite lineup for next Wednesday (Nov. 8) currently looks:

  • MJF (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW world title
  • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Keith Lee for the ROH TV title
  • Mark Briscoe vs. Jay White, with White’s Full Gear title shot on the line
  • Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart
  • Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Swerve Strickland

How do you like it, Cagesiders?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats