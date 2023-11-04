Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts adds two more wrestlers to his AEW army

Tonight’s (Nov. 4) episode of AEW Collision featured Darby Allin escaping death multiple times and winning a match against “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.

The match was exactly what we’ve come to expect from these two in AEW; Darby took several nasty bumps but refused to die, while Archer dominated the match but let Darby hang around too long, and it cost him.

Jake “The Snake” Roberts has seen his client Archer lose too many matches like this, so he finally decided to add a couple more wrestlers to the fold. After the match was over, Jake introduced the two newest members of his army: Vincent and Dutch, also known as The Righteous:

The crowd was dead quiet for The Snake’s reveal, because The Righteous aren’t over yet. While Darby was busy looking on at The Righteous, Archer came back and laid him out with the Blackout finisher.

What do you think of Jake Roberts’ new army, Cagesiders? Which other wrestlers would make a good addition to the group?