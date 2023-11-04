MJF celebrates 69 Day with Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed

Daddy Ass and The Acclaimed have been the AEW world trios champions for 69 days, which is why they had a big 69 Day celebration on tonight’s (Nov. 4) episode of Collision.

Early in the celebration, Anthony Bowens and Daddy Ass had a surprise for Max Caster: a video from AEW World Champion MJF (who was wearing a “Scissor Me” shirt) wishing him a Happy 69 Day. This was the champ’s way of showing Caster respect after he took a bullet for MJF on Dynamite.

When that was over with, Daddy Ass was confused as to how the logistics of 69’ing everybody in the audience worked. He didn’t have time to figure it out, though, because Dalton Castle and The Boys crashed the party and broke a special 69 trophy:

This led to an impromptu trios title match of Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed vs. Castle & The Boys. The champs didn’t have much trouble winning this match and looking forward to at least 69 more days with the gold.

What did you think of the 69 Day celebration, Cagesiders?