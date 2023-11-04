AEW Collision results, live blog (Nov. 4, 2023): 69 Day Celebration

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Nov. 4) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. It will continue the company’s build toward their Full Gear PPV later this month in Los Angeles.

Tonight, The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass celebrate 69 Days as AEW Trios champions — and probably also the fact they scissored World champ MJF earlier this week.

Plus, FTR & LFI’s RUSH & Preston Vance team up to take on AEW Tag titleholders Ricky Starks & Big Bill and two-thirds of the new ROH Trios champs Gates of Agony, one time allies Swerve Strickland & AR Fox do battle, Darby Allin returns to action to take on Lance Archer... and more!

