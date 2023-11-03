Sammy Guevara says he still isn’t cleared to wrestle

This week, AEW set-up an eight-man Street Fight between Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi & Paul “Big Show” Wight and The Don Callis Family for the Nov. 15 Dynamite. The idea behind the segment was that Callis has his former friends Omega & Jericho outnumbered, leading to the reveal of Ibushi and especially Wight. But the fourth member of Don’s own team wasn’t addressed.

Sammy Guevara would be a logical choice to join Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher. At Grand Slam in September. Guevera turned on his mentor Jericho and aligned with Callis. But in his first match as a Family member, Sammy suffered a concussion. That happened at Oct. 1’s WrestleDream PPV. He was pulled from the following Wednesday’s Dynamite, and said he was feeling better while apologizing for missing AEW’s visit to his hometown two weeks later.

We’d hadn’t heard anything since that Oct. 17 update... until Guevara did a Q&A with followers in his Instagram Story yesterday (Nov. 2). The 30 year indicated he didn’t have any answers about when he’ll be back in the ring, as he still isn’t cleared to wrestle:

Which would certainly explain why AEW didn’t specify if he’ll be in the Street Fight in two weeks.

Regardless of whether or not he takes part in that match on the Full Gear go home edition of Dynamite, here’s hoping Guevara is continuing to feel better and not dealing with lingering concussion symptoms.

At least the Q&A featured some good news. Sammy’s wife Tay Conti reports that she and the baby she’s carrying are both healthy, but Mrs. Guevara definitely sounds ready for pregnancy to be over.